WWE SuperShow Results: Seth Rollins bends knee for former rival, Gunther defeated, 7-time champion faces Rhea Ripley (Monterrey, 7/23)

The latest WWE SuperShow in the Arena Monterrey saw top superstars from RAW and SmackDown deliver an epic live event in Monterrey, Mexico, this Sunday.

The action-packed night saw four championship matches, singles and tag team bouts, and a wholesome moment where an emotional Seth Rollins got on one knee to hail WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The Architect defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Dominik Mysterio in the show's main event. However, Rollins briefly shared the ring with Rey Mysterio. He used his moment to acknowledge the masked legend as the greater luchador of all time and thanked him for everything he has done to help others in the wrestling business.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley put her title on the line in a triple-threat match against Natalya and Becky Lynch. Although Mami retained her gold, fans were thrilled to see Lynch and Ripley finally compete in a title match during the latter's current championship reign.

Asuka defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a triple-threat match. Lastly, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his gold against Santos Escobar.

What else happened at WWE Supershow in Monterrey, Mexico, this Sunday?

As per Wrestling Bodyslam, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde as the LWO took on Imperium in a triple-threat match. The intense, fast-paced bout ended with LWO defeating Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser.

Matt Riddle took on The Miz and defeated the A-Lister. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey locked horns in a singles match where the Queen of Spades won via disqualification.

Cody Rhodes walked out to a defining pop and locked horns with Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest. The American Nightmare defeated The Judgment Day member, with the crowd unified in rallying behind the top babyface.

Here are the complete results of the WWE SuperShow in Monterrey, Mexico (7/23)

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch and Natalya

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Santos Escobar

Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey via DQ

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Matt Riddle def. The Miz

WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Dominik Mysterio