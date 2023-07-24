"Thank you for everything you've done for me" - Seth Rollins' emotional message to his former WWE rival

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins heaped massive praise on Rey Mysterio at a recent live event in Monterrey, Mexico.

Rollins and Mysterio were once arch-rivals on WWE TV. In a disturbing visual, The Visionary once popped the Hall of Famer's eye out of its socket with the corner of the steel steps back in 2020 on The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

At the Monterrey live event, Seth Rollins shared the ring with Mysterio in a heartfelt moment. Rollins cut a promo on Mysterio and called him the greatest luchador in history. The Visionary then thanked the former WWE Champion for everything he did for him and handed him the mic.

Here's an excerpt from Rollins' promo:

"Thank you for everything you've done for me, and for everyone else in the history of this business. We love you. You're the best."

Check out the wholesome video below:

WWE @WWE



#WWEMonterrey pic.twitter.com/02b5B3jJQX A touching moment between @reymysterio & WWE World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins.

Seth Rollins believes Rey Mysterio is "one of a kind"

Rollins has always had praise for the WWE Hall of Famer. Back in 2020, The Visionary spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and shared his honest thoughts on Mysterio.

Here are his full comments:

"Rey Mysterio is a legend. I don’t think there’s any other way to put it, you know. His longevity is extremely impressive. I mean he’s just defied the odds his entire career. For someone of his stature to have made as many waves in WWE, there’s nobody even close. It’s not even close. He’s unparalleled. He’s genuinely one of a kind. There are a bunch of guys, Seth Rollins sized, that you can look back on that have done my style and done my thing and made a success here in WWE. There is literally one person. Literally one person has done it the way that Rey Mysterio has done it."

Rey Mysterio was rightfully honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction earlier this year for his contributions to the business. The lucha legend has done it all in the business and will go down as one of the greatest high-flyers in the history of WWE.

Share your all-time favorite Rey Mysterio moment in the comments below!