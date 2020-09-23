Seth Rollins on Rey Mysterio - 'There's nobody else that's even close' (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda was honored to catch up with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins to promote the brand new property, 'Birth of a Champion', on SONY Sports Network. Even though Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio are embroiled in a bitter feud at this point in time, the Monday Night Messiah was full of praise for Rey Mysterio, the man, and the legend.

What does Seth Rollins think about the legendary Rey Mysterio?

Seth Rollins had the following to say about his on-screen nemesis, Rey Mysterio:

Rey Mysterio is a legend. I don’t think there’s any other way to put it, you know. His longevity is extremely impressive. I mean he’s just defied the odds his entire career. For someone of his stature to have made as many waves in WWE, there’s nobody even close. It’s not even close. He’s unparalleled. He’s genuinely one of a kind. There are a bunch of guys, Seth Rollins sized, that you can look back on that have done my style and done my thing and made a success here in WWE. There is literally one person. Literally one person has done it the way that Rey Mysterio has done it.

Seth Rollins also had a chance to talk about his current program with Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's son, heaping praise on the man behind the mask:

And that is super impressive and extremely incredible and the fact that he’s one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet in your whole life only makes that cooler. So, to be able to have been in a story with him for some time now, get to meet his family, work with his son, kind of help him get into the WWE family as well, it’s really been a trip. I think it’s hard for me to look at it as it’s happening but I think when I look back on my career, I think it’s gonna be kinda one of the cooler moments. One of the cooler things I’ve gotten the opportunity to do.

