"All’s forgiven" - WWE fans react to viral video of Seth Rollins bending the knee for 48-year-old former rival

The WWE Universe cannot stop appreciating the wholesome moment between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio at the recent WWE SuperShow in Monterrey.

Top WWE Superstars delivered two epic shows in Mexico this weekend, with Roman Reigns headlining the first live event and Rollins closing the show on the second night. However, one moment from Sunday's House Show has won the hearts of all viewers on the internet.

Rollins acknowledged Rey Mysterio as the greatest luchador of all time in a heartfelt speech dedicated to the legend. He then bent his knee in honor of Rey Mysterio and thanked him for everything he has done to help people in the pro-wrestling business.

You can watch the full video below:

WWE @WWE



#WWEMonterrey pic.twitter.com/02b5B3jJQX A touching moment between @reymysterio & WWE World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins.

The above clip instantly gained traction on social media, with many fans crediting Seth Rollins for rightfully celebrating Rey Mysterio in Mexico. The WWE Universe loved the gesture and appreciated Rollins' ability as a credible champion.

Fans rallied behind the top babyface's idea, praising Rey Mysterio for quietly working wonders behind the scenes. Many appreciated the fact that Rollins referred to the incident when he tried to take Rey's eyes during their feud.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Seth Rollins' heartfelt moment with Rey Mysterio:

CigarMan @ChefAaron26 @WWE @reymysterio @WWERollins 3 yrs ago he was taking Rey’s eye out lol sports entertainment

Shirley Cruz @shirley39219 @WWE @reymysterio @WWERollins That was the best thing I’ve seen! That’s what a champion looks like! Not Roman Reigns

AURELy🇫🇷🤩 @AURELIEWWe 🏻 @WWE @reymysterio @WWERollins This is how it involves a champion to have respect for a legend

Chris_Chuauhang ・クリストファー @chris_chuauhang @WWE @reymysterio @WWERollins I’m glad people are showering Rey with flowers while they can. This man is a living legend and we are still blessed enough to see him perform.

Rey Mysterio teamed up with LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to take on The Imperium in a triple-threat match. The masked legend led his team to victory over the dominant trio of Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his partners Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Seth Rollins booked for massive contract signing on WWE RAW

The Architect was involved in a memorable backstage brawl with Finn Balor last week on RAW. The latter wanted his title rematch against Rollins at all costs and hijacked the champion's backstage interview to make his demands known.

Later that night, WWE announced that Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023 next month. WWE has confirmed that this week on RAW, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will meet for the contract signing of their upcoming title match.

Balor has reconciled his differences with Damian Priest, turning The Judgment Day into a unified group of intimidating heels. The other members of the stable -- Priest, Rheat Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio -- could make their presence known during the contract signing.

However, Rollins has recently found new allies in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who may back him up in the aforementioned segment on RAW this week.