"At SummerSlam, I'm gonna make you my 7-year b*tch!" - Top champion brutally laid out by Judgment Day members on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is a dominant force on WWE RAW, as they showed the same when they ruthlessly took out current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Tonight on the red brand, The Visionary and Finn Balor were set for their contract signing ahead of WWE SummerSlam. During their confrontation, Rollins played mind games by mentioning Damian Priest's ability to cash in his MITB contract, which may reduce Balor's title reign if he wins at SummerSlam.

Rollins also mentioned that Judgment Day will witness its end at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The statement by Seth Rollins rubbed the former Universal Champion incorrectly, but the latter did not shy away from verbally smacking the World Heavyweight Champion.

Balor said:

"At SummerSlam, I'm gonna make you my 7-year b*tch!"

Check out the video below:

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley surrounded Rollins, and a brawl broke out in the ring. However, Sami Zayn came to The Visionary's aid while Priest seemed hesitant and teased a cash-in.

The workhorse champion was relentlessly destroyed by Balor's vicious Coup de Grace, followed by Frog Splash from Dominik.

Only time will if The Judgment Day members stick together to help Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship, or will the faction split at SummerSlam.

What did you think of Seth Rollins being laid out by the heel faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here