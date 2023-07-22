Former AEW talent says The Young Bucks had no idea he was released

A former AEW star reveals how the Young Bucks had no idea that the company had released him.

The star in question is Fuego Del Sol, who began appearing in AEW back in 2020. The 27-year-old star signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, his run with the company came to an end last month as he struggled to get featured on television in 2023.

During an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Rope, Fuego Del Sol reflected on his time with AEW and also shared how The Young Bucks weren't aware that the company had released him.

“However, I have to turn around and say The Bucks have been phenomenal to me since day one. They treated me like a brother, a wrestler, one of the boys. They never treated me like I was an extra They never acted like they were above me because they were EVPs, they’ve both checked on me since I got hurt. And since I got released, I got messages from both Matt and Nick saying ‘We had no clue we’re so sorry. Hope for you wish the best for you,’ because they were always good to me."

He further added:

"So I’ve had great interactions with everybody at the top, more so The Bucks and Punk, than Kenny [Omega], but Kenny does a lot of stuff with the female division. But anytime I had questions about going to Japan, or what he thought of my matches, he was incredibly nice. So there’s a lot of talk about the butting heads at the top, but a lot of our top guys really want the best for the industry and help the younger guys out tremendously.” (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Tony Khan is trying his best to prevent the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega from leaving AEW

According to recent reports, AEW president Tony Khan is trying his best to stop The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega from jumping ship from AEW to WWE.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' contracts will expire sometime later this year, and the rumors of them being WWE bound are already circulating on social media.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer advised the fans not to make any presumptions.

"I would not presume anything at all until November, or December. By November, unless they sign before then, obviously Tony’s trying to sign them right now. Unless they sign, I wouldn’t presume anything because there’s a million things that could happen in the next couple of months." [01:04:18 onward]

Do you want to see The Elite in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

