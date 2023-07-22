Cody Rhodes' return to WWE heavily affected opportunities for certain stars, claims former AEW talent

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he jumped ship to WWE back in April 2022. However, a certain star has given his thoughts on the effect Cody Rhodes's departure from All Elite Wrestling had on the company.

The star in question is Fuego Del Sol, who Cody Rhodes has backed up a lot during his time with the company. The American Nightmare became the person that talent would talk to in order to get their ideas presented in front of Tony Khan. Rhodes has also helped many wrestlers like Ricky Starks and MJF get their start in All Elite Wrestling.

Fuego Del Sol became a fan favorite during the pandemic era and was signed to a full contract by All Elite Wrestling. However, the star departed from the company in June due to creative frustrations and a lack of TV time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, Fuego Del Sol discussed how Cody Rhodes became the middleman between him and the company's management.

Fuego Del Sol also opened up about how the creative direction got affected for many superstars, including him, after Rhodes's departure from the company.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. I think, I mean be dumb not to say that there’s a totem pole in AEW right? Like I say this all the time. You have to get Moxley on the show. You have to get the elite on the show, you have to get MJF on the show, you have to get Chris Jericho on the show." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Cody Rhodes seemingly confirms AEW's involvement in his upcoming documentary

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his upcoming documentary, and his words seemingly gave away the involvement of AEW in the documentary.

The documentary of the American Nightmare has been the talk of the town lately, with the premiere happening earlier this week. Many stars, including AEW personalities such as Amanda Huber, were in attendance for the premiere.

According to a report which came out previously, A section of footage of Being The Elite, the YouTube series by the AEW team The Elite, will be included in the documentary.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the American Nightmare also stated that he asked for the inclusion of All In.

"There were two I'd like to see in there and they were really small. I wanted to see if they found any footage of me when I was in High School, younger. Found it. And I was adamant that All In be covered. You cannot tell this story unless you cover All In. And All In is no longer mine, it is someone else's. That's a troublesome but also beautiful thing. It's in the spirit of it. So for it to be covered, here, I was really happy."

