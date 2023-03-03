AEW hasn't "talked about" bringing 3-time WWE World Champion back to TV yet

Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on why former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy hasn't been mentioned in AEW. While Jeff remains a member of the Tony Khan-led roster, his return to the ring has not been discussed yet.

However, according to a report by the Wrestling Observer on February 24, 2023, the court case related to Jeff's DUI arrest has now been closed. He submitted a written plea of 'nolo contendere' to all charges. This plea translates to 'I do not wish to contend' and is a plea of no contest, which does not require a guilty plea or an admission of guilt.

Matt Hardy discussed his brother's situation on his Extreme Life podcast, stating that Jeff Hardy remains a member of the Tony Khan-led roster. But the Charismatic Enigma will only be able to return from suspension once he successfully completes treatment and maintains his sobriety.

“That hasn’t been talked about. Will it happen? Maybe. Maybe not. That isn’t something that hasn’t been talked about at all at this point and it certainly wasn’t going to be like, his court case is done, he shows back up on AEW Dynamite," Hardy said. [H/T - Fightful]

Hall of Famer talks about why WWE didn't trust him

Jim Ross, a former WWE commentator and current AEW commentator, discussed why former world champion Jeff Hardy was never fully trusted to take on a heel role by WWE.

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross cited his personal issues as a factor that prevented the company from fully committing to the idea.

“I don’t know if he’s too big [of a merch mover]. I think maybe, my guess on this question would be another one with reliability issues. How far do you go with someone that you don’t totally trust?” Ross said. [H/T - Sescoops]

The company was hesitant to fully commit to the idea of Hardy playing a villain, which may have ultimately limited his character development and potential storylines.

