AEW team The Young Bucks make a bold claim about "inventing" modern tag team wrestling style

The Young Bucks recently updated their Twitter bio, claiming they had popularized the modern form of tag team wrestling.

Nick and Matt Jackson have had a distinguished career so far, with several accolades and titles. Before the duo joined AEW as performers and executive vice presidents, they made a name for themselves in ROH and NJPW. Apart from that, they have also worked for TNA (aka IMPACT Wrestling) in the past.

Years of wrestling have seen the Young Bucks do spectacular things in the ring. Their high-flying agile style deserves appreciation for its flawless execution. According to their recent Twitter bio update, the duo apparently believes that they are pioneers of the modern tag team wrestling style.

"Love it or hate it, we invented & popularized the new modern style of tag team wrestling."

While the legitimacy of the statement is up to fans and experts to decide, there can be no denying the impact these two wrestlers have had on the pro-wrestling community. It remains to be seen what is next on their agenda in AEW.

A feud between the Young Bucks and Hardy Boyz was recently teased

Last week's Dynamite episode saw an unexpected confrontation between Hardy Boyz and the Young Bucks.

After Jeff Hardy took down Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson entered the ring to check out the latter's condition. This resulted in a staredown with Matt Hardy making his signature "Delete" gesture towards the Bucks.

Later on, the Broken One also took to Twitter to send a warning to the Bucks.

"Tread lightly, @youngbucks. #AEWDynamite"

As of now, there are currently no concrete plans in motion. But it seems plausible that these two prominent duos will square off shortly. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the story unfolds.

Do you think Young Bucks can be counted as one of the best tag teams in the pro-wrestling community? Sound off in the comments below!

