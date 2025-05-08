AEW teases massive free agent's arrival; beats WWE to it

AEW has just hinted at the imminent arrival of a major free agent to their promotion earlier tonight on Dynamite. It seems that they have gotten the edge over WWE in this regard.

Thekla is one of the recent names to hit the free agent-market after she departed from Stardom. She has expressed wanting to work in the United States, and it seems that the Tony Khan-led company is the frontrunner to bring her in.

Tonight on Dynamite, during the opening contest, which saw Toni Storm in a Four-Way Eliminator match for her women's world title, there was a hint at the Austrian's arrival in the company. Just as the match finish was taking place, a crimson-colored spider suddenly appeared right beneath the AEW logo in the upper-left corner of the broadcast. This appeared for a brief moment.

Thekla is often called the Toxic Spider, and the graphic on-screen looked to be an intentional hint at her imminent arrival in the promotion.

The women's division is getting more stacked than ever to begin 2025. It is only the first half of the year, and AEW has already brought in the likes of Megan Bayne and Mina Shirakawa. Thekla's arrival will surely kick things up another notch.

