Tony Khan making moves to sign 32-year-old free agent to AEW - Reports

A major free agent is reportedly heading to AEW, according to a recent report. It appears that Tony Khan has gained the edge over WWE and other potential competitors.

Thekla has been on the market since she departed from Stardom. On her last night with the company, she engaged in a heated exchange with Stardom's President, Taro Okada. This ended up getting physical, which resulted in her being "fired" from the promotion.

Fightful Select previously reported that she plans to work in the United States, with AEW and WWE as the frontrunners. They have just released a follow-up report, as sources within the Tony Khan-led promotion believe the 32-year-old is headed to the company.

Thekla has hinted at facing Mercedes Moné in AEW

Despite not having competed in AEW yet, Thekla has hinted at getting involved with the promotion and recently hinted at wanting to share the ring with Mercedes Moné.

While speaking with Pro-Wrestling Illustrated, the Austrian talked about seeing The CEO at Wrestle Dynasty back in January as she faced off against Mina Shirakawa that night. She talked about how Mercedes had four belts already, and she wanted to help her with her burden by taking some off her waist.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

Fans will just have to wait and see whether this move gets confirmed and if more information regarding her being brought into the promotion will surface. Should this be the case, AEW has signed another powerhouse—someone who could once again change the landscape of the women's division.

