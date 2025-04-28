AEW and WWE set to battle against each other to sign 31-year-old free agent - Reports

A major free agent has just hit the market, and it seems that AEW and WWE are the frontrunners in the race to sign her. This follows a heated situation in her previous promotion.

Yesterday at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom 2025, Thekla was in a match where the stipulation was her joining Kouzen should she lose. This ended up being the case, but she refused to do so, and Stardom President Taro Okada had to step in. She got physical and attacked Okada and several other staff members. This led to her being fired from the company.

Fightful Select has confirmed that this angle was done to write her off as her time with the Japanese promotion has come to an end. The Austrian star's next destination is the United States, as she'll be pursuing a career there. She has a legal team already, and both AEW and WWE have shown interest in her.

She has previously stated that she likes AEW and its room for creativity, which indicates that she is open to joining the company.

Thekla has hinted at going after AEW star Mercedes Moné

Earlier this month, Thekla talked about Mercedes Moné as she was speaking with Pro-Wrestling Illustrated.

She spoke about seeing Moné at Wrestle Dynasty back in January, and how she ended up leaving the event with four belts that night with a win over Mina Shirakawa. The 31-year-old was interested in helping her with her burden and taking some of the belts away from her.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody ought to help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.” [H/T PWI Online]

At the Tokyo Dome, Thekla also got into it with another AEW star. She provided an assist to Momo Watanabe and cost Athena a chance to win the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty. The two got into a heated exchange backstage, and that could be an area that Tony Khan may look to explore if she joins the company.

