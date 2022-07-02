Create
"Backstage headache" - Current AEW champion takes a major shot at MJF, responds to fan asking about a potential trade with NBA star

Former Pinnacle leader Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Kaushik Das
ANALYST
Modified Jul 02, 2022 06:00 PM IST

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently took a thinly-veiled jibe at Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Kevin Durant on Twitter.

Durant has been in the news recently after asking to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets franchise, despite signing a four-year extension in August 2021. Meanwhile, MJF cut a fiery promo on the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite, bashing Tony Khan for refusing to pay him more money. He ended the segment by asking the President to fire him and calling him a "f***ing mark."

Shortly after Kevin Durant requested his trade, the AEWonTV Twitter account posted a tweet with a "KD is #AllElite" picture and wondered whether he needed a ring. Scorpio Sky responded with a hilarious reply:

"Hearing from my sources Brooklyn’s asking price for Kevin Durant is Kenny Omega, Evil Uno, and 3 future firsts. We’ll see what happens," wrote Sky.
Hearing from my sources Brooklyn’s asking price for Kevin Durant is Kenny Omega, Evil Uno, and 3 future firsts. We’ll see what happens. twitter.com/aewontv/status…

A fan then replied to Sky's tweet, talking about a potential swap between MJF and Durant. The TNT Champion then took brutal shots at both of them and tweeted:

"Why would Brooklyn trade 1 backstage headache for another?"
@fosterling_cody Why would Brooklyn trade 1 backstage headache for another?

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

AEW fans had a hilarious reaction to Scorpio Sky's savage jibe at MJF

The Salt of the Earth hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling since his promo. Shortly after the segment, it was revealed that Friedman was pulled from the roster page, and his merchandise was removed from ShopAEW.com.

Later, reports stated that Warner Bros. issued an edict to remove MJF from all AEW promotional material spots and commercials. While the 26-year-old's status with the company is unknown, the Twitterati found Scorpio Sky's dig at him pretty funny. Here are some of the reactions:

@ScorpioSky @fosterling_cody Where's Randy? 'cause it's getting savage in here.
@ScorpioSky @fosterling_cody Jesus Christ lmao, damn you didn't have to go that hard on MJF man come on now
@ScorpioSky @fosterling_cody OH https://t.co/AKeTTwiLaZ
@ScorpioSky @fosterling_cody Yessir https://t.co/WV6gsp2rLo
Also Read Article Continues below
@ScorpioSky @fosterling_cody https://t.co/gRthj17rFQ

Sky is set to defend his TNT Championship against MJF's former stablemate, Wardlow, in a street fight on next week's Dynamite. It will be interesting to see whether there is any reference to The Salt of the Earth during their bout.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Comments

