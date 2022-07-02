"Backstage headache" - Current AEW champion takes a major shot at MJF, responds to fan asking about a potential trade with NBA star

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently took a thinly-veiled jibe at Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Kevin Durant on Twitter.

Durant has been in the news recently after asking to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets franchise, despite signing a four-year extension in August 2021. Meanwhile, MJF cut a fiery promo on the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite, bashing Tony Khan for refusing to pay him more money. He ended the segment by asking the President to fire him and calling him a "f***ing mark."

Shortly after Kevin Durant requested his trade, the AEWonTV Twitter account posted a tweet with a "KD is #AllElite" picture and wondered whether he needed a ring. Scorpio Sky responded with a hilarious reply:

"Hearing from my sources Brooklyn’s asking price for Kevin Durant is Kenny Omega, Evil Uno, and 3 future firsts. We’ll see what happens," wrote Sky.

A fan then replied to Sky's tweet, talking about a potential swap between MJF and Durant. The TNT Champion then took brutal shots at both of them and tweeted:

"Why would Brooklyn trade 1 backstage headache for another?"

AEW fans had a hilarious reaction to Scorpio Sky's savage jibe at MJF

The Salt of the Earth hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling since his promo. Shortly after the segment, it was revealed that Friedman was pulled from the roster page, and his merchandise was removed from ShopAEW.com.

Later, reports stated that Warner Bros. issued an edict to remove MJF from all AEW promotional material spots and commercials. While the 26-year-old's status with the company is unknown, the Twitterati found Scorpio Sky's dig at him pretty funny. Here are some of the reactions:

Sky is set to defend his TNT Championship against MJF's former stablemate, Wardlow, in a street fight on next week's Dynamite. It will be interesting to see whether there is any reference to The Salt of the Earth during their bout.

