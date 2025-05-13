AEW and Tony Khan might be copying Pat McAfee-Gunther's WWE storyline with new angle, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno said that AEW president Tony Khan might be copying Pat McAfee and Gunther’s storyline from WWE in his company. This is an intriguing perspective, while also being uncanny.

Pat McAfee and Gunther recently concluded their short but intense feud at WWE Backlash, where the former World Champion emerged victorious. After the match, the two stars shook hands in a moment of mutual respect.

Something similar has been happening in AEW with Nigel McGuinness and FTR. With FTR targeting Tony Schiavone, it is Nigel who has been standing up to them. Now, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno, while speaking on the K100 podcast, said that Tony Khan might be copying the McAfee-Gunther storyline. He said:

“So they’re doing the Pat McAfee and Gunther with Nigel McGuinness versus FTR. Or maybe the Nigel McGuinness thing started first, and then they decided to do Gunther and Pat, but the Gunther and Pat has been better produced than this.” [13:08 - 13:22]

Nigel McGuinness reveals his wrestling future by poking fun at AEW star Dax Harwood

Nigel McGuinness has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with FTR that has been boiling for a while now. The two parties come head-to-head each time the tag team targets Nigel’s commentary partner, Tony Schiavone.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Dax Harwood faced off against Daniel Garcia in the main event, and things turned ugly in the middle of the match. Harwood and Garcia were battling outside the ring when the action drew close to the commentary desk.

There, Dax Harwood took a shot at McGuinness, but the Englishman hit back, saying that he's now retired, just like his hair. That enraged Harwood even more, and he shoved him, much to the anger of Nigel McGuinness.

