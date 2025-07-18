AEW and Tony Khan suffer devastating blow after All In 2025

AEW presented another successful edition its yearly event All In this past weekend at Texas. Unfortunately, the latest episode of the Tony Khan-led promotion's weekly television program in the aftermath of the much-acclaimed stadium show experienced a significant drop in viewership ratings.
All Elite Wrestling staged a record-breaking pay-per-view this past Saturday in the form of All In : Texas. The event was attended by over twenty-thousand people, and featured several of the promotion's top names, including The Death Riders, The Opps, The Young Bucks, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Athena, Mina Shirakawa, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, to name a few.
This Wednesday, many of the same figures were featured on the All In 2025 fallout episode of AEW Dynamite, airing from Chicago, Illinois. Despite putting on a star-studded show, this week's edition of the Jacksonville-based company's television program witnessed a noticeable drop in viewership ratings compared to last week according to Wrestlenomics, falling to a number of 588,000 viewers from the average of 637,000 on July 9.
The 18-49 demographic rating for the show also experienced a drop from 0.16 to 0.15 this week. Interestingly, Dynamite was reportedly ranked first on cable for primetime this Wednesday. The figures discussed here do not include numbers from MAX, where the program is simulcasted.
Match results for this week's AEW Dynamite
The July 16 edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The episode featured a five-match card, the outcomes of which are summarized below:
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Mascara Dorada
- Hechicero, Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks defeated Bandido, Brody King and JetSpeed
- Thekla defeated Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata [100,000 Dollars 4-Way Match]
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Quintero
- Hangman Adam Page, Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for Collision this week.
