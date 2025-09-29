AEW Took Care Of My Surgery And Physical Therapy, Says Absent Star

A missing AEW star recently commented on a major injury that led to his current break from in-ring competition. The star said that the Jacksonville-based promotion handled his recovery.
The star in question is Blade, who has been absent from Tony Khan's promotion for over a year due to an injury that necessitated a back fusion surgery. Before he went away, the 45-year-old star was a prominent face on the promotion's programming as part of a tag team with The Butcher. Earlier, the duo was joined by Blade's real-life partner, the Bunny. The trio formed a popular heel stable that disbanded after Bunny left Tony Khan's promotion in 2023. Recently, Blade revealed that All Elite Wrestling covered the cost of his back fusion surgery, as well as the physical therapy that followed.
Speaking on Talk N'Shop, Blade detailed his surgery and how Tony Khan's promotion helped him along the way.
“I had a back fusion, spinal fusion, on September 10th of 2024. It's been about a year now, and I'm getting close to going back to doctors, getting cleared. AEW took care of my surgery, they took care of my physical therapy. They've been taking care of me for like over a year now. I'm really, really grateful for that job,” said Blade [H/T Drainmaker on X]
Major Update on AEW star Blade's contract amid hiatus - Reports
Amid his absence from All Elite Wrestling, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp on an edition of Fightful Weekly Q/A that occurred earlier this year, noted that Blade is still under contract with AEW and that he is one of the most driven wrestlers in America.
"Blade is still under AEW contract. He had a pretty serious spinal fusion that not many wrestlers have returned from. However, he's known within wrestling locker rooms as being one of the most nutrition- and workout-driven wrestlers in America," he said.
Time will tell just when the Blade will finally return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.
