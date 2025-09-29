AEW Took Care Of My Surgery And Physical Therapy, Says Absent Star

A missing AEW star recently commented on a major injury that led to his current break from in-ring competition. The star said that the Jacksonville-based promotion handled his recovery.

Ad

The star in question is Blade, who has been absent from Tony Khan's promotion for over a year due to an injury that necessitated a back fusion surgery. Before he went away, the 45-year-old star was a prominent face on the promotion's programming as part of a tag team with The Butcher. Earlier, the duo was joined by Blade's real-life partner, the Bunny. The trio formed a popular heel stable that disbanded after Bunny left Tony Khan's promotion in 2023. Recently, Blade revealed that All Elite Wrestling covered the cost of his back fusion surgery, as well as the physical therapy that followed.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Talk N'Shop, Blade detailed his surgery and how Tony Khan's promotion helped him along the way.

“I had a back fusion, spinal fusion, on September 10th of 2024. It's been about a year now, and I'm getting close to going back to doctors, getting cleared. AEW took care of my surgery, they took care of my physical therapy. They've been taking care of me for like over a year now. I'm really, really grateful for that job,” said Blade [H/T Drainmaker on X]

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Major Update on AEW star Blade's contract amid hiatus - Reports

Amid his absence from All Elite Wrestling, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp on an edition of Fightful Weekly Q/A that occurred earlier this year, noted that Blade is still under contract with AEW and that he is one of the most driven wrestlers in America.

"Blade is still under AEW contract. He had a pretty serious spinal fusion that not many wrestlers have returned from. However, he's known within wrestling locker rooms as being one of the most nutrition- and workout-driven wrestlers in America," he said.

Time will tell just when the Blade will finally return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!