Major update on injured AEW star's contract- Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:40 GMT
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite. [Image via AllEliteWrestling.com]

A few names in AEW have been missing for quite some time. It makes fans question their contract status with the company. Recently, a major report has emerged on one such name, who has been out of action for over a year.

The Blade has been suffering from back issues since 2020. His last in-ring appearance for the Jacksonville-based company came in January 2024. It was recently reported that he had to undergo a back fusion surgery in September 2024. But the timeline for his return to the company is still up in the air.

But recently, during Fightful's Weekly Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp shared some insight about the AEW star's future. He revealed that the 45-year-old star is still contracted to the Tony Khan-led company. But considering the seriousness of his spinal fusion surgery, his return remains unpredictable. However, Sapp added that The Blade has a reputation of being a tough and nutrition-driven wrestler in the company. Therefore, nothing can be confirmed for his future as of now.

"Blade is still under AEW contract. He had a pretty serious spinal fusion that not many wrestlers have returned from. He hasn't wrestled since February 2024, and he's currently 45 years old, and even fewer wrestlers return to the ring after a spinal fusion at that age. However, he's known within wrestling locker rooms as being one of the most nutrition- and workout-driven wrestlers in America," he said.
The Blade made a strong impression alongside The Bunny and The Butcher during the early days of All Elite Wrestling. Initially, they were a part of several key storylines in the company.

What have The Bunny and The Butcher been doing amid The Blade's AEW absence?

The Blade was a core part of his faction in AEW. In his absence, The Butcher and The Bunny faced a significant loss in momentum within the company. The Butcher has not competed inside the squared circle since February this year.

In his last in-ring appearance, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Gabe Kidd on Collision in Phoenix. Meanwhile, The Bunny parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion in November 2023. She made her return to TNA Wrestling at Border Brawl in May this year.

That said, it remains to be seen how much The Blade's injury will impact the careers of his allies, Bunny and Butcher, in the professional wrestling world.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Yash Mittal
