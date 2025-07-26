Major update on injured AEW star's contract- Reports

A few names in AEW have been missing for quite some time. It makes fans question their contract status with the company. Recently, a major report has emerged on one such name, who has been out of action for over a year.The Blade has been suffering from back issues since 2020. His last in-ring appearance for the Jacksonville-based company came in January 2024. It was recently reported that he had to undergo a back fusion surgery in September 2024. But the timeline for his return to the company is still up in the air. But recently, during Fightful's Weekly Q&amp;A, Sean Ross Sapp shared some insight about the AEW star's future. He revealed that the 45-year-old star is still contracted to the Tony Khan-led company. But considering the seriousness of his spinal fusion surgery, his return remains unpredictable. However, Sapp added that The Blade has a reputation of being a tough and nutrition-driven wrestler in the company. Therefore, nothing can be confirmed for his future as of now.&quot;Blade is still under AEW contract. He had a pretty serious spinal fusion that not many wrestlers have returned from. He hasn't wrestled since February 2024, and he's currently 45 years old, and even fewer wrestlers return to the ring after a spinal fusion at that age. However, he's known within wrestling locker rooms as being one of the most nutrition- and workout-driven wrestlers in America,&quot; he said.The Blade made a strong impression alongside The Bunny and The Butcher during the early days of All Elite Wrestling. Initially, they were a part of several key storylines in the company.What have The Bunny and The Butcher been doing amid The Blade's AEW absence?The Blade was a core part of his faction in AEW. In his absence, The Butcher and The Bunny faced a significant loss in momentum within the company. The Butcher has not competed inside the squared circle since February this year.In his last in-ring appearance, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Gabe Kidd on Collision in Phoenix. Meanwhile, The Bunny parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion in November 2023. She made her return to TNA Wrestling at Border Brawl in May this year.That said, it remains to be seen how much The Blade's injury will impact the careers of his allies, Bunny and Butcher, in the professional wrestling world.