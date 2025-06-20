AEW trolls Mercedes Mone following surprise attack from Toni Storm at Grand Slam Mexico

Mercedes Mone had a history-making night at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Right after her monumental win in the main event, The CEO was attacked by "Timeless" Toni Storm. The company took the opportunity and decided to troll their own megastar for the sake of laughter.

At Grand Slam Mexico, CMLL star Zeuxis was scheduled to defend her World Women's Championship against Mone. The two women put on a stellar showdown that led to fans erupting in loud cheers at Arena Mexico. As the dust settled, Mone was able to secure the pinfall and added a fifth championship to her current collection, setting a new record.

The CEO's celebratory moment was interrupted by her All In Texas opponent, Toni Storm, and her captivating vignette. Following a distraction from Mina Shirakawa, who appeared on the ramp, Storm came from behind and delivered a suplex. AEW took to their X (fka Twitter) handle to create a Sonic Rings moment as she landed on the mat, seemingly trolling the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.

“Timeless” Toni Storm turned @MercedesVarnado into CEOnic the Hedgehog! 😂#AEWGrandSlamMexico."

A former WWE Superstar wants to battle Mercedes Mone in a dream match

Amidst her roaring success in wrestling, Mercedes Mone is undoubtedly a formidable opponent for rising superstars in the business. One of them is former WWE Superstar Cora Jade, who called The CEO her ultimate dream showdown.

“That’s my current dream match. I feel like her and Bayley were my favorites out of the four Horsewomen. I loved all of them, but I feel like I really, really looked up to them two specifically. I feel like I just felt the most connected to them two because Mercedes was always writing in her notebook too. And I feel like I look at her and see aspects of myself too. So to be able to wrestle her now, where we both have had our time in WWE and we’re both doing our own thing now and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match.” [H/T: Chris Van Vliet.com]

With the Generation of Jade now a free agent, it remains to be seen if she can find a way to get her wish and have a chance to step inside the squared circle with Mercedes Mone.

