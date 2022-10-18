"It will be a lot more difficult to beat him" - AEW veteran divulges possible pros and cons of Bray Wyatt's split-personality gimmick in WWE

Over the past few days, pundits and wrestlers have talked about Bray Wyatt's heartfelt and powerful promo on WWE SmackDown. One of those was AEW personality, Mark Henry.

Last Friday, Wyatt made his first appearance on the Blue Brand after a triumphant return at Extreme Rules as the "White Rabbit." During the segment, he thanked the fans for supporting him and sticking with him through his dark times. Moments later, his emotional promo was stopped in its tracks when a video package of a masked person appeared, presumably one of his multiple personas.

Discussing the segment on the Busted Open podcast, Henry thought the former Wyatt Family leader being chased by his demons would be a great setup for a potential match featuring all his characters.

"You know, I like the multiple personalities Dave [LaGreca]. And I think that this will be a good place to... Sometimes, we talk about haunted... him [Wyatt] being haunted like that will be great for him to be in a match as himself and then you know, the switch flips. And now, he's the swamp Bray Wyatt with the family or the switch flips again and now, he's in the Firefly Funhouse, and the switch flips again and now he's the Fiend," Henry said. [from 2:37 - 3:14]

The AEW announcer also remarked that WWE should capitalize on the versatility of Wyatt's character. He noted that Wyatt the human being might get beat, but once he channeled his other personalities, it would be a much different story.

"Like, if he could go through all of those characters in one guy and fight it, then you can do so much with him. I mean I think the versatility of the guy and the vulnerability of the character could all come into play because he could get beat as Bray Wyatt but if he's in one of these other modes, it will be a lot more difficult to beat him," Henry added. [from 3:15 - 3:44]

It will be interesting to see where Wyatt's split-personality story goes in the coming weeks, as there is no official opponent for him to feud with.

Top AEW star Chris Jericho gives honest feedback about the Bray Wyatt promo on WWE SmackDown

When asked by a fan about his opinion on Bray Wyatt's emotional segment, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that he didn't believe every word of it.

However, "The Ocho" admitted that he loved the promo.

Check out his response below:

Jericho had just come off a successful ROH World Title defense against Bryan Danielson last week on AEW Dynamite. Not only did he retain the title, but he also regained ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia in the Jericho Appreciation Society after the latter betrayed Danielson.

