AEW veteran had flashback of being in the ring with Sheamus following impressive Surivor Series WarGames segment

Sheamus led The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) at Survivor Series in the men's WarGames match. With Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens by their side, the trio went up against The Bloodline. During the match, The Celtic Warrior hit his signature hits to the chest against his opponents and his teammates followed suit. AEW's Mark Henry recently shared his reaction to the segment and compared it to the Braveheart film.

Fans eagerly looked on in anticipation of the outcome of the stance between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Their friendship was in jeopardy when Zayn teamed up with them. While the former Universal Champion attempted to convince the Honorary Uce to his side, he was met with a vicious assault.

On the latest edition of Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his insights on the match and was impressed by the risks taken by the competitors. He also cited his experience being on the receiving end of those vicious hits by Sheamus:

"You can always play it safe and just have a good match and you know, everybody goes home happy. But they, the guys they risk it. They put it on the line, no risk it no biscuit. And there was a point where all of them was in the alley between the two matches between the two rings. And they did the Sheamus gimmick with the with the ten toes of Braveheart, and it ended up being 25....I've taken 10 from Sheamus and I was like, 'damn it'." (2:57 - 3:52)

Sheamus does not take his wrestling career lightly

Sheamus has been associated with WWE for a little more than a decade. He made his main roster debut in 2009 and contended for the WWE championship, which he successfully won.

During a recent interaction with SHAK Wrestling, the 44-year old cited that he had a lot to prove throughout his career and it was not something he took for granted:

"So my mentality is to treat every match as possible, given the time and given the segment and given where it is, but try and make every match you do like a WrestleMania moment or a WrestleMania match. I can’t go out there and half-a** anything. It’s just not in my DNA. I wanna go out there and put on banger after banger after banger. I wanna raise everybody."[H/T - Fightful]

The Celtic Warrior is a three-time WWE Champion. He feuded with Drew McIntyre off and on in the past couple of years, but the two put aside their differences to take on Roman Reigns' faction at the Premium Live Event.

