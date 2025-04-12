AEW veteran reacts to Kevin Owens' heartbreaking injury before WrestleMania 41 - "It is instant retirement"

An AEW figure and wrestling veteran has shared his views on Kevin Owens' recent announcement about his health. The star in question, Jeff Jarrett, showered praise on the former WWE Universal Champion, and speculated on how his recent injury might affect his in-ring future.
On the April 4 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens revealed that he would have to step away from the squared circle for neck surgery, which will cause him to miss out on his WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton next week. The Prizefighter revealed in an interview that he may have sustained the injury in January, when his neck issues began, and expressed confidence in and hope for his eventual return to action after recovery.
AEW star and executive Jeff Jarrett addressed Owens' health update and WrestleMania withdrawal on the latest edition of his My World podcast. The Last outlaw alluded to the former multi-time champion's many painful bumps throughout his career, suggesting that while major neck surgery once guaranteed the end of a talent's active wrestling run, modern medical advancements could allow Owens to come back following rehabilitation.
"Kevin is one of those guys — he ain’t afraid to — he’s taken big, big, big bumps. I guess something happened in a recent match. Man, I hate that. If that’s the reality, look it’s never a good time, but what a disastrous time for all of this to go down. It feels like it was just yesterday and on the other hand, kind of like a lifetime ago where man, you have C3, C4, C5 surgery, you’re done. It is instant retirement, it’s over. But now, the advancements in the procedures and the technology and the healing and what they know and all of that."
Jarrett added:
"Man, what a hell of a performer. He puts his heart into this business in so many ways and has for years. Missing a Mania is huge for those guys,” said Jarrett. [H/T - Fightful]
According to recent reports, Kevin Owens is not expected to be back for the remainder of the year.
When was Jeff Jarrett last seen in action in AEW?
At the start of 2025, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he had signed his last talent contract with All Elite Wrestling, voicing his desire to hold the AEW World Championship before hanging up his boots. His ambition put him on a collision course with MJF and The Death Riders, and in his last match in the Tony Khan-led promotion so far this year, Double J fought Claudio Castagnoli for a shot at Jon Moxley's title on AEW Dynamite in January.
Outside interference allowed The Swiss Cyborg to defeat Jarrett and shatter his championship dream. After the bout, the veteran would be attacked by MJF, and he has been missing from programming since then.