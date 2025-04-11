Kevin Owens provides an update on his condition a week after pulling out of WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens has provided an update on his condition a week after withdrawing from WrestleMania 41. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Owens and Orton have had issues for months. The Viper returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, preventing Owens from further causing damage to Sami Zayn. He proceeded to attempt the Punt Kick to The Prizefighter, but was stopped by security, setting the two up for a huge clash at WrestleMania 41.

On X, Owens was asked about his health. While suffering from neck issues, he also happens to have a cold:

"I’m currently battling a cold. Oh and my neck is bad."

Check out Owens' post on X:

Kevin Owens opened up about his WrestleMania clash against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kevin Owens headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. They crossed paths in a No Holds Barred Match.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Owens claimed that the Stunner is the greatest finishing move of all time. He detailed:

"So I would have to admit, tying back to how he came back, when I asked him to use the Stone Cold Stunner, yes, I wanted a new finishing move, and yes, I think it’s the greatest finish of all time. But there was a big part of me who thought in the unlikely event, which won’t happen, but if he ever were to come back for a match, it’s going to be against the guy who was doing his finishing move, and that’s exactly what happened. So, I don’t think that played a part in it. I think Vince wanted him to be on the WrestleMania in Dallas and he wasn’t sure in what capacity."

Owens' return remains uncertain at the moment. Meanwhile, Randy Orton remains without an opponent for WrestleMania 41.

