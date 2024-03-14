AEW veteran Ric Flair sends an emotional message for his late son Reid Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his official Twitter/X account on Thursday (March 14) to post an emotional message for his son, Reid Flair.

Reid Flair was the youngest son of the Nature Boy, who tragically passed away on March 29, 2013.

The 16-time world champion recently posted a video of his son in an in-ring promo that featured Arn Anderson and Eric Bischoff. Flair also penned an emotional note in which he said that his son would always remain in his heart.

"The Best Throwback! Reid Always Had My Back! I Think About Him Every Single Day! I Know He Is Always With Me In My Heart!" he said.

Ric Flair said Bradley Cooper could play him in a biopic

Ric Flair is one of the greatest performers to step into a ring. The former world champion has carved out a legacy that is worth showcasing on the silver screen.

During an interview with To Be The Man in 2022, Flair mentioned that a movie on his life was in the works and that the makers had seemingly approached Bradley Cooper to play the Nature Boy on screen.

“Well, there’s talk right now that I can’t mention. They are making a movie about my life, and I know that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper. I could see him doing that. I could see him. That’s the only name that’s come up; I don’t... That’s only rumored. I mean, I’ve heard it officially, but it’s not in place. So, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not true that he’s playing Ric Flair. I’ve heard they’ve talked to him, that’s it. Bradley Cooper is not playing me in a movie yet. I hope he does.” [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Hopefully, one day we will get to see the former world champion's life being played out on the big screen.

