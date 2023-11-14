AEW veteran says his wrestling days are over

AEW has amassed a roster filled with established names, talented up-and-comers, and various veterans and legends. Several previously retired stars have stepped back in the ring, including Sting, Adam Copeland, and Saraya. But there is one legend who tops them all in both longevity and temporary retirement: Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy initially retired in 2008 after nearly four decades in the ring. However, he returned to action after leaving WWE the next year. His second retirement came over a decade ago in 2012, yet the 16-time World Champion remained active, with his most recent match coming just last year.

Expand Tweet

Although Flair has claimed he will never retire, it now seems the 74-year-old has admitted to being done with in-ring competition. Amid a wave of backlash from fans over his signing with AEW, Flair noted on Instagram that his wrestling days are over:

"You’re Right @jimrossbbq About My Wrestling Days Being Over! But I’m Still The Coolest Motherf*cker In Any Room That I Stand In! Just Ask @postmalone! WOOOOO! 😎," Flair wrote.

You can check out Flair's Instagram post here.

Jim Ross says recent AEW signee Ric Flair's wrestling days are "essentially over"

Flair's admission of retirement was in response to a comment by AEW mainstay and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who addressed The Nature Boy on a recent episode of Grilling JR.

While many fans feel that Flair isn't the kind of talent that should be welcomed in All Elite Wrestling, Jim Ross believes that the legend brightens the star of the company:

"I think that he can contribute more than the vast majority of the populous of his world of his vocation and never wrestle; that's just me," Ross said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "He's a star. Ric Flair's a star and, when he's on your TV, he brightens your star."

However, the veteran commentator also admitted that due to Flair's advanced age, he is essentially done with in-ring competition:

"I wasn't so sure what he was going to do because I really believe — and this is going to sound negative, I don't want to sound negative — that his wrestling days are essentially over," JR said. "He's 70-something, I'm 70-something; I get it." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

How do you think Ric Flair will feature in AEW's plans for Sting's retirement? Do you think The Nature Boy will ever step back into the ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.