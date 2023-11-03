"Game changer signing!! Holy S!!!!! Let’s go!","What was Tony Khan thinking?" - Fans in utter disbelief as AEW officially signs WWE legend

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, AEW has officially signed WWE legend Ric Flair, leaving fans in shock.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Nature Boy made his All Elite debut as a surprise for Sting, who announced that he is going to retire at AEW Revolution in early 2024. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has since hinted that the appearance won't be a one-off.

It was announced earlier today that Ric Flair has signed a substantial multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. As part of this new agreement, The Nature Boy's 'Wooooo!' Energy drink will become the official energy drink of AEW.

Flair's signing has sparked a mixed reaction on Twitter. Some fans are excited to see him in AEW, while others are critical of Tony Khan for signing legends instead of investing in younger talent.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Ric Flair's AEW debut

WWE and WCW veteran Eric Bischoff has opened up on Ric Flair making his AEW debut as the 'surprise gift' for Sting last week on Dynamite.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer said it was a well-executed surprise. According to him, not promoting Ric initially was the right decision.

"I don't think anybody should suggest or interpret the fact that Ric didn't have a big impact, because it was a surprise, and I think it was a well done [surprise]," Bischoff said. "I love surprises, and I think not promoting Ric was the right thing to do. We'll see next week, now that Ric has been established, everyone knows that he's there. Next week, I think we're going to get an indication of added value that Ric Flair brings to 'Dynamite.'"

He continued:

"If it doesn't go anywhere and Ric doesn't get an opportunity to shine and have his moment at the end of the story, I'll be very disappointed for Ric," Bischoff said. "But again, it's how you use a guy like Ric Flair. How do you set up Sting's retirement?"

It will be interesting to see what role Ric Flair plays in AEW star Sting's retirement plan next year at Revolution.

What are your reactions on the Nature Boy signing with Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think