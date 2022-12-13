AEW veteran seemingly denies rumored Triple H designated WWE role in online rant

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that the former manager of Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, will be leaving the promotion at the end of December. There had been reports that the wrestling veteran had taken up new roles in WWE. However, Regal has shut down the rumors.

Earlier today, it was reported that the former General Manager of NXT was taking up the role of Vice President in WWE, and he will take charge in the first week of January.

William Regal took to Twitter to shut down these rumors. He also mentioned that he keeps a close circle of people as he has some trust issues and warned people not to believe any reports unless he reveals them himself.

"There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me [although they are few as trust is a big issue with me] who know the truth.Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information," William Regal tweeted.

He further mentioned that every report about him over the past week was mere second-hand information and was not straight from the source.

"….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!" William Regal tweeted.

Check out his tweets below:

William Regal @RealKingRegal There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth.Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information….. There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth.Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information…..

William Regal @RealKingRegal ….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head! ….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!

EC3 recently shared William Regal's alleged initial thoughts after signing with AEW

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up about the initial opinion of William Regal when he signed with AEW.

According to the former WWE Superstar, Regal regretted signing with Tony Khan's promotion and claimed the management lacked maturity.

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management,’” EC3 said.

The two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion bid farewell to The Blackpool Combat Club and AEW this past week on Dynamite.

What role do you think Regal will take up in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes