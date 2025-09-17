AEW veteran slams critics of All Out 2025: "Bring them on"

AEW received a lot of criticism about its All Out 2025 card in the past few weeks. Many pointed out that the top stars of the company are currently out of action, which creates a huge problem for Tony Khan to build a star-studded card. However, an AEW veteran recently slammed all these critics with a fiery response.

Tony Schiavone called out the internet critics who were complaining about AEW All Out's card. Online critics questioned that, currently, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland are out of action. With three of such big stars being out, how AEW would manage to keep things interesting for All Out.

Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Schiavone expressed confidence that AEW has more than 3 top stars to book a solid card. He claimed they have 14 top stars who are enough to make any show a must-see. In a bold response, the 67-year-old veteran challenged any of these online critics to step up and try to make a card better than what they have for All Out this weekend.

"So, the critics were saying that we weren’t going to have a good card. They said, with three of your top guys out, how can you possibly carry on? Well, the answer is have about 14 top guys. Why don’t we do this—why don’t we get one of those critics on here and have them book a card for us? See how they come up with one. I’m all for that. Find them, bring them on, have them book a card. And as we have them book a card, have them go f*** themselves, too. How’s that sound?" he said [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out the full interview below:

AEW has built a star-studded card for All Out 2025

AEW All Out is set to be a pivotal pay-per-view for the future of All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan has planned a blockbuster match card for the show, featuring top names of the company this weekend. It will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher.

Other than that, another big match is Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR. Also, Mercedes Mone will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Riho in an anticipated showdown. Moreover, MJF will also be in action against Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'n' Tacks match.

Besides, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will settle their feud in a Coffin Match. Additionally, the show will feature the return of Eddie Kingston in his first-ever match in over a year. That and a lot of other action are in store for the event. It will be interesting to see how things will play out this weekend.

