AEW veteran Sting makes a massive announcement on his future

AEW veteran Sting has made a massive announcement regarding his future that will surely have a lot of fans excited. This news comes after he recently announced that he will retire his gimmick after 2025.

Sting's legendary AEW run only further cemented his status as an icon of the wrestling business. The Icon retired once and for all in 2024 after wrestling his last match against the Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin at Revolution.

Sting also recently announced that 2025 will be the last year he will appear in his legendary black-and-white makeup and full gear at conventions and shows. Now, he recently shared a list of the dates of conventions he will be appearing at for fans to come and visit him.

34-year-old AEW star hints that major plans involving Sting got canceled

Many stars got to share the ring with Sting during his final run in AEW before he eventually retired. However, popular 34-year-old star Danhausen unfortunately never got the chance to face off against The Icon.

Sting would align with Darby Allin after coming into All Elite Wrestling and ended up teaming up with him throughout his tenure in the promotion. The two stars would compete in amazing tag team matches alongside each other and got over with the fans in a huge way. During Sting's retirement tour, he and Darby Allin even ended up becoming the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Danhausen spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, naming the stars he wishes to work with in AEW such as Toni Storm, The Gunns, and The Outrunners.

The Very Nice Very Evil star also hinted at plans of him working with Darby Allin, and Sting that were seemingly canceled.

“I think me with I think a six-man with me and The Outrunners would be fun. I think I could do something fun with those guys. I would still really, really like for The A** Boys to fully embrace the a** and team with me. I would love to do something with “Timeless” Toni Storm. I know she’s retired, who knows? I think that would have been a fun because I used to do the 1920s Danhausen black-and-white version for old wrestling. I was like, that could easily just either whether it’s me teaming with someone else to fight her and someone else, or me teaming with her to fight someone. I really, really wish I could have teamed with Darby and Sting. It almost happened. I think there was, like, a hint of it, and then it just didn’t.” [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Sting's final run was one of the most positively received storylines of AEW during the last few years. It was incredibly heartwarming to see such a legend receive a fitting sendoff.

