AEW veteran Taz gives a scary health update

AEW veteran Taz has provided an unfortunate health update about himself.

Taz is a legend in the wrestling business who made a name for himself in ECW. He was one of the top stars in the company and after his departure went on to wrestle for WWE. Following his in-ring retirement, the Human Suplex Machine started his career as a color commentator. He previously worked as a commentator for WWE and TNA Wrestling. Currently, he is on the commentary team for AEW.

The ECW legend has been part of the AEW commentary team for years now. He was first involved as a manager for Team Taz before the group was disbanded. Recently, he was involved in an angle with his son Hook and Chris Jericho who shoved him to the ground. It looks like all these years of training hard have finally caught up with him

Taz recently took to social media to announce that both of his shoulders and knees need to be replaced but he is not going to do the procedures. He also advised younger wrestlers who are training too hard to take it easy.

"Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain. *This is NOT from bumps… It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be “big”. I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!"

Jim Ross claimed that Taz left WWE because of Vince McMahon

When Taz left ECW for WWE, it was clear that he wasn't his former self. This is because Vince McMahon's WWE style was very different from that of ECW. As a result, the ECW legend wasn't able to reach his full potential and eventually left the promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that it was challenging for the Human Suplex Machine to work with Vince and that's why he wanted to leave the company.

"I think it was just the overall how he was produced, and how much hands on the guy on the other end of the headset had, meaning Vince. So I just think that the system did not do Taz any favors, he didn't like to have that much control, and none of us did, I've said that many times on these shows. It was challenging to work with Vince producing, because he was so dominant and he stifled your creativity at times. And I think in a nutshell that might have been the largest reason for Taz to want to get the hell out." [5:02-5:50]

We here at Sportskeeda wish the Human Suplex Machine the best and hope for his injuries to heal and for the pain to be alleviated as soon as possible.

