AEW veteran Taz shares emotional details of his last meeting with Sabu before his passing

AEW veteran Taz has once more spoken about the late Sabu. This time, he shared a story of the last time they saw each other in person, which was almost two years ago.

The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac was known for being one of the pioneers of hardcore wrestling, and this was a stand-out feature during his time in ECW in the 90s to the early 2000s. Even after leaving the company, he was known for this style of hardcore wrestling.

AEW commentator Taz was among those who had worked with him in ECW during his peak and he paid tribute to Sabu after the legend passed away recently. He recently joined other ECW legends on Busted Open Radio to talk about the late legend. The Human Suplex Machine talked about how at Double or Nothing 2023, he ran into Sabu backstage. All the former FTW Champions had shared a photo that night.

"We took a photo, it was myself, Brian Cage, Hook, Sabu," Taz said. "Ricky Starks was in the building, but he couldn't come take a photo. The photo was all the FTW Champions. I wanted that photo. But at the time, Jack Perry wasn't the FTW Champion, so, it was just us. Starks was doing some interview, so he couldn't do it. And Sabu was, like, so gracious to take the picture."

He went on to say how he was surprised Sabu agreed to this, but it was a great moment to look back on and it was the last time Taz had seen the late legend.

"And he thought it was all awesome to do that. At the time, I thought he hated being the FTW Champion in the 90s, when Paul put it on him. But he actually thought it was cool. And that made me feel good, in my own little crazy mind, about the FTW belt. But yes, that's the last time I, unfortunately, saw him." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Michael Cole paid his respects to Sabu on RAW

Last night on Monday Night RAW, WWE paid tribute to the former ECW veteran. Michael Cole, on the commentary desk, led this by sharing a few words for him, along with mentioning some of his history with the company.

During this heartfelt moment, Cole mentioned how he had a legendary rivalry with Taz, who was a friend of his. He then went on to mention his list of accomplishments.

An icon of hardcore wrestling has passed on, but the legacy he has left behind will forever be etched in the industry. To this day, more and more individuals are keeping this style of wrestling alive.

