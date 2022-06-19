AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa wants to retire WWE legend

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently claimed that she would like to retire WWE legend Alundra Blayze (a.k.a. Madusa).

Blayze is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion. She made her first appearance in All Elite Wrestling on August 22, 2020, as a presenter for the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Meanwhile, Rosa is the current women's champion with three successful title defenses against Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, and Marina Shafir. Her fourth defense will be against Toni Storm at the Forbidden Door event on June 26 in Chicago, Illinois.

During a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store, La Mera Mera expressed her desire to be the WWE legend's last opponent. She also stated that she would see off Madusa into retirement and that the latter knew about it, as they were friends.

"I’m gonna retire Madusa, just said it… Yeah, she knows that. She’s a good friend. Definitely, I would like to retire her for sure," Rosa said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Madusa is the current commissioner for World Wonder Ring Stardom and a monster truck driver. She is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015.

AEW Women's Champion previously cited WWE legend Alundra Blayze as dream opponent

During her interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Thunder Rosa was asked on who she would face from any era, past, present, or future. La Mera Mera quickly answered Alundra Blayze by referring to her nickname in WCW.

"Madusa," Rosa said.

ComicsNerd248 @CNerd248 @ThisIsNasty Wherever she goes it's going to be like Madusa when she went to WCW. @ThisIsNasty Wherever she goes it's going to be like Madusa when she went to WCW. https://t.co/I0cOS7L2i8

La Mera Mera has been firm on facing the former WWE Women's Champion ever since last year when the latter teased a possible retirement match. However, it remains to be seen when or if that match will happen.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far