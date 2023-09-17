AEW world champion accused of lying; claps back at fan on social media

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has ripped a fan on Twitter/X who accused her of lying. The issue revolves around the former WWE Superstar's appearance and whether she has ever had cosmetic surgery.

The fan tweeted that Saraya has been lying about not having surgery, then posted a recent image of the 31-year-old next to a pic of her during her NXT Women's Championship reign 10 years ago to illustrate how her appearance has changed.

The AEW Women's World Champion responded with a detailed explanation, stating that the images are a decade apart and that, while she's had lip filler and botox treatments, most of the changes are due to makeup and filters. She reiterated that she's never been under the knife and apologized that she's aging so well.

"Bb. That first pic I was 21. I’m 31 now. If you know ANYTHING about make up and filters (yes like everyone I edit my pics) you can see it can make anyone look a little different. Second one is very good make up by @itszacphoenix and also a filter. I got my lip filler 5 years ago. Haven’t since. I get Botox in my forehead since I was 23. Which means you guys couldn’t even tell had Botox when you assumed i had zero work done. I’ve never been under the knife on my face or had filler anywhere but my lips."

AEW's Saraya confirms that she's had breast augmentation after fan accuses her of hypocrisy

The AEW Women's World Champion became entangled in this bit of social media drama after a fan accused her of calling others "hideous" when she herself had undergone cosmetic surgery.

The 31-year-old responded that she hadn't, but confirmed that she'd had lip filler and breast augmentation surgery, even though she'd never undergone any surgical procedures for her face.

Saraya claps back at a fan in a now-deleted tweet

