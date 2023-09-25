AEW world champion claps back at fan criticism of in-ring style

AEW has had its fair share of detractors since its founding in 2019. The promotion's hybrid style, indie spirit, and hardcore fanbase are not everyone's cup of tea. However, some fans take it a step further and go after specific wrestlers for their in-ring methods.

One oft-targeted star is current AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige). The former Anti-Diva spent several years away from the ring due to a career-threatening neck injury, but is now wrestling full-time once again.

Taking to Twitter (X), the former WWE Superstar responded to criticism with exasperation, noting that some fans will seemingly trash her no matter what she does:

Expand Tweet

Saraya offers reward for return of stolen ring gear

Criticism isn't the only hardship that the AEW Women's World Champion is having to deal with, as she was recently the victim of theft.

Saraya posted a plea on Twitter after her ring gear and other possessions were stolen. The former Divas Champion offered a reward for the return of her items and urged fans to keep an eye on auction sites in case the thief attempts to sell them:

"Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually. If you hear anything, please contact [email protected] with a subject line of "Saraya Gear." AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you," said Saraya.

Are you a fan of Saraya's in-ring demeanor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.