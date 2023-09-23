AEW champion's gear stolen, reward offered for help in recovery

A top AEW Champion recently took to Twitter to announce that her wrestling gear and other stuff was stolen and offered a reward for help in recovery.

The name in question is none other than current AEW Women's Worlds Champion Saraya. The former WWE star has been one of the most consistent performers since her arrival in All Elite Wrestling last year.

Over on Twitter, Saraya talked in detail about her stolen stuff. The Anti-Diva announced that anyone who helps to recover her stolen items will get All Elite Wrestling tickets and an autograph.

"Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually. If you hear anything, please contact [email protected] with a subject line of "Saraya Gear." AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you," said Saraya.

Expand Tweet

AEW Women's Champion Saraya wants a match with former WWE star Emma

The former NXT Women's Champion Saraya had a heartfelt message for recently released WWE star Emma.

After the news of her release, Saraya took to Twitter to say hello to Emma, to which she responded, 'Oh hi, old friend.'

Saraya then tweeted that they need to restart their rivalry again, seemingly suggesting Emma come to All Elite Wrestling.

"We need to run it back again," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Do you want to see Emma in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.