Emma has a four-word response to Saraya (fka Paige) calling her out after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Emma has reacted to a message from AEW Women's World Champion Saraya following her release from the promotion as part of the recent wave of layoffs.

The wrestling world was shaken when WWE announced the release of over 100 employees in the wake of the Endeavor merger on September 12th. However, nobody foresaw cuts coming to the main roster. Among those releases were prominent names like Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shanky, and many more.

Upon Emma's announcement of her release, AEW Women's World Champion Saraya took to Twitter to react to the news. In response, the former WWE Superstar posted a cryptic tweet of her own.

"Oh hi old friend," she tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This interaction on social media has sparked speculation that she might make a move to All Elite Wrestling.

Emma and Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) have a long history together. They first met in 2011 when they were both signed to the Stamford-based promotion, where they became friends and rivals.

The two women have faced each other on several occasions over the years, both in NXT and on the main roster.

Emma's dream of a WWE stadium show in Australia shattered

Emma, also known as Tenille Dashwood, expressed her dream of performing in a stadium show in her native country of Australia just an hour before breaking the news on Twitter that she has been released by the company once again.

Yesterday, WWE announced that it will hold a premium live event next year in Australia at Optus Stadium on Feb. 24. In response to her release, the 34-year-old revealed that she won’t be living that dream.

“Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.”

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

She returned in October 2022 during a spell where Triple H brought several stars who had been released under Vince McMahon's regime back to the promotion.

Do you think Tony Khan should sign her to his promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star