AEW World Champion Jon Moxley leaves tear-jerking review on Saraya’s book launch 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya recently released a memoir reflecting on her life and career inside the squared circle. The Anti-Diva's fellow All Elite colleague Jon Moxley evidently enjoyed the former WWE Superstar's book, as it appears from his review.

Saraya has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2022, and her current agreement with the promotion is reportedly set to expire this coming September. The Unproblematic Icon has been missing from action in the Jacksonville-based promotion since last year's AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The former Women's World Champion has spoken about working on non-wrestling projects during her ongoing hiatus, including promoting her latest book.

Saraya's memoir, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives", is described to be an "uncensored", authentic chronicling of the Englishwoman's pro-wrestling career and her experiences in relation to the industry. Many of the 32-year-old star's peers have left glowing reviews of the recently-released book, including All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley, who wrote:

"Among the Gypsies, Carnies, crazies and characters that bespangle the land of Pro Wrestling, I have seen few lights shine as bright as Saraya's. Hers is the light of a genuine and beautiful soul, the kind that will burn bright and warm through any rainstorm and cannot be extinguished by any of life's hardships. It is a rare woman with whom you can shoot whiskey, trust to back you up in a knife fight, and expect to give you thoughtful birthday gift ideas for your wife months ahead of time."

Mox continued his endorsement of the former WWE Divas Champion and her memoir, writing:

"With this book Saraya invites you, with a smile and a warm embrace, to sit down with a piping cup of Earl Grey and enjoy her company... just try not to catch a Doc Marten in the teeth if things go sideways. Such is the juxtaposition of our wonderful gypsy princess. A porcelain doll tougher than truck stop beef jerky. If you've ever wondered what it would be like if Emma Thompson starred in Mad Max : Beyond Thunderdome then this book is for you," wrote Moxley.

While Saraya has been missing from in-ring action, Jon Moxley went through one of the toughest battles in his career last week to retain his AEW World Title against Adam Copeland.

Jon Moxley set for another AEW title defense next month

Having survived Adam Copeland last Wednesday, Jon Moxley will now have to prepare to take on another formidable foe in the form of Swerve Strickland. The Realest became a World Title contender by defeating Ricochet at AEW Revolution 2025 and later attacked Mox at the end of the show. Afterward, Strickland vowed to repeat history by winning the belt back at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty.

The One True King has already taken a retaliatory shot at Swerve, stomping him on his injured ear on Collision. It remains to be seen if Strickland will be able to take down Moxley next month in Philadelphia.

