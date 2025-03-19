Saraya makes a blockbuster announcement amid AEW absence

AEW star Saraya hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring in months, but she's still got plenty on her plate. The British star recently announced a major tour, which begins in just a few days.

The Anti-Diva is on hiatus from All Elite Wrestling after Tony Khan granted her some time off. Amid her absence, she's stayed busy with signings, photoshoots, and other endeavors outside the wrestling business. She also wrote a book, which is set to release soon.

Saraya's autobiography, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, will hit the shelves on March 25, and the former AEW Women's World Champion has announced a signing tour in support of the memoir. She took to X/Twitter today to let fans know that she will kick off her tour with four dates.

"🚨🚨🚨 Book tour signings! A lot more dates being added soon but for now here’s 4!! 😍❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

The first stop on the tour will be on March 22 for Horrorhound Weekend in Cincinnati, OH. From there, she'll make several more convention stops, including at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend.

Saraya provides a hint for her wrestling future

As her hiatus continues, many fans have speculated that Saraya might be finished wrestling for AEW. Some have even suggested that, with the 32-year-old's myriad outside projects, she could retire from the ring.

In a recent conversation during a signing for OG Collectibles, The Anti-Diva was asked about her favorite opponents in Tony Khan's promotion, and she provided a hint about her wrestling future:

"My first one with Toni Storm I really liked. I really liked my triple-threat with Jamie and Ruby. You know what? This kind of run, it was my first time coming back after five years out, so I was a little rusty, but next time I wrestle, watch out!"

It seems that the British star does intend to return to the ring at some point, but whether it will be for AEW or some place else remains to be seen.

