"Watch out" - Saraya (fka Paige) drops an exciting hint about her in-ring future

Saraya has been absent from AEW television for months, but the British star stays busy and still interacts with her fans. She recently dropped a hint about her in-ring future.

The last year has been a chaotic one for the former Paige. After losing the AEW Women's World Championship, she experienced a bumpy 2024 alongside her Outcasts faction, which led to dwindling her TV time. She has been on hiatus since last November, which she recently confirmed was at her own request.

It's unclear what the future holds for Saraya, but she may have given fans hope for a return during a recent appearance. While signing autographs for OG Collectibles, The Anti Diva was asked about her favorite AEW opponents. She mentioned Timeless Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Ruby Soho before hinting that she would be even better the next time she entered the ring:

"My first one with Toni Storm I really liked. I really liked my triple-threat with Jamie and Ruby. You know what? This kind of run, it was my first time coming back after five years out, so I was a little rusty, but next time I wrestle, watch out!"

Saraya says she's in a great place in life

Despite her hiatus from All Elite Wrestling and her recent breakup with longtime boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Saraya seems to be doing well. She took to Instagram last month with a curiously positive message.

The former Paige sent out a message on Instagram Stories, expressing how happy she was and promising to keep up the positive vibes throughout 2025:

"You ever have days where you're just like f**k.. I'm so happy. I feel so grateful and life is just getting better.. I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. Keeping up those positive vibes in 2025 and I refuse to be any different," Saraya wrote.

There's been speculation that The Anti Diva could be on her way out of All Elite Wrestling, especially since her brother, Zak Knight, recently departed the promotion. Whether she re-signs, heads back to WWE, or continues her endeavors outside the wrestling industry remains to be seen.

