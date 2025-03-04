After Rey Fenix, another star has departed AEW - Reports

Several top talents have departed AEW over the last month, including Ricky Starks, Miro, and Rey Fenix. Now, another talent has reportedly left the promotion: Saraya's real-life brother, Zak Knight.

Zak Knight, aka Zak Zodiac, made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in November 2022 but didn't start wrestling for Tony Khan's promotions until December 2023, when he appeared in ROH. The 33-year-old found moderate success in the company and ultimately signed with AEW early last year.

Knight joined his sister's stable, The Outcasts, but only competed in one match on AEW television: a victory over Angelo Parker on the April 10, 2024 edition of Rampage. He would go on to wrestle several dark matches for the company while also remaining active in ROH and on the independent scene.

According to PW Insider, Knight has now departed All Elite Wrestling. The report notes that his contract recently expired. It's currently unknown whether he's working on a new deal, but with Tony Khan having released several talents lately, the British star could be bound for the wider free agent market.

Zak Knight teased a reunion with Saraya in AEW

Before his departure, fans had been expecting Zak Knight to reunite with his sister, Saraya, in the near future. Both Knight and The Anti-Diva have been off television for months.

Saraya asked Tony Khan for time off amid her breakup with longtime boyfriend Ronnie Radke. With The Outcasts on hiatus, it seemed that Zak Knight was set adrift. However, in January, the 33-year-old took to social media to tease a return with his sister:

"Hey @Saraya Is it time? I’m ready… just say when 👊🏼"

With Knight having left All Elite Wrestling, it seems the reunion may not happen. Whether Saraya makes her way back to television soon remains to be seen.

