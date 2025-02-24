Saraya (fka Paige) shares an interesting message amid AEW absence

The former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), posted a heartfelt message amid her lengthy absence from AEW TV. Fans have been anticipating her return on TV for over four months now.

Saraya has been out of action since her last match on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where she competed in a four-way match against Willow Nightingale, Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter. The former Paige also revealed in November 2024 that she had asked Tony Khan for some time off for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, it's been over four months since the former AEW Women's World Champion has been on TV. Amid her absence, Saraya shared a beautiful message expressing her happiness without revealing anything. She took to her Instagram handle to share a story, writing the following:

"You ever have days where you're just like f**k.. I'm so happy. I feel so grateful and life is just getting better.. I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. Keeping up those positive vibes in 2025 and I refuse to be any different," Saraya wrote.

Saraya (fka Paige) recently addressed her break-up

Recently, Saraya unfortunately broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Radke recently. After the news of break up began widely circulating, The former Paige finally broke her silence on the same, stating compatibility issues as the reason while speaking with TMZ:

"I’m doing great, it was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends. The schedule got crazy, and he’s getting bigger and so much busier, and so am I, so it is what it is. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t."

Moreover, Saraya remains absent from AEW amid all the things going on in her personal life. Only time will tell when she will be back.

