Save the date: March 25, 2025 - Huge update from AEW star Saraya 

Saraya has been keeping herself quite busy during her AEW hiatus. The multi-time Women's Champion was last seen in an All Elite Wrestling ring around October last year.

Citing personal reasons behind her absence from the promotion, Saraya was spotted at New York Fashion Week and other socially exclusive events. She has also been occupied working intensely on launching her upcoming memoir, Hell In Boots - Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, which will give a glimpse into her life and wrestling career. The book was announced in September last year and is set to release on March 25, 2025.

This is not the first time a female wrestling star has launched a book. Exactly a year ago, WWE megastar Becky Lynch launched her autobiography, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. Almost a month later it went on to become a success as a New York Times Bestseller.

The AEW star recently took to social media with a clip of her signing book inserts as the launch date draws closer. The memoir is already available for pre-order here.

Saraya stunned the wrestling community with her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. The 32-year-old officially came out of retirement and feuded with the likes of Britt Baker and Toni Storm. She last competed in a #1 contender's match for the Women's World Championship on an edition of AEW Dynamite in October 2024.

What else has Saraya been up to during her time away from AEW?

Despite her AEW absence, Saraya has been catching up with current and former colleagues at innumerable events. Most recently, she reunited with The Bellas at the Queen of the Ring premiere. Additionally, the AEW star has been involved in photoshoots and other ventures.

She is no stranger to having her own identity outside the wrestling world. In 2018, the wrestling star launched her clothing and beauty brand. That dissolved a few years later. Her brother, Zak Zodiac, also signed with AEW but was released recently.

The 32-year-old has not given an update on her potential in-ring return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. This left a few fans speculating on whether she was done with AEW. The women's division has been red hot with Toni Storm and Mariah May leading the march. The two clashed at Revolution in a Hollywood Ending match for the Women's title.

If Saraya were to return, she could pick up where she left off in her feud with Storm and progress to become AEW Women's World Champion once again.

