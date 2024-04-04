Becky Lynch boasts major accolade ahead of WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers ever. The multi-time WWE champion has added another major accolade to her list, and she's speaking out about it.

The Man will challenge Rhea Ripley for her WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL this coming weekend. This will be the first official WWE TV match between Lynch and The Eradicator. Lynch is headed into The Showcase of The Immortals with a successful launch on her back after her second book, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was released this past week.

Lynch took to X today to announce that she is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. The NY Times website lists Lynch's new book at #3 on the Best Sellers list for the combined print and e-book non-fiction category and #4 on the hardcover non-fiction category.

"World Champion. WrestleMania main eventer. Mother. And now, a new title I'm very proud of, New York Times Best Selling Author," Becky Lynch wrote with the graphic below.

WWE Twitter then congratulated The Man and hyped up her WrestleMania title match.

"Big congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE, who's walking into #WrestleMania XL as a @nytimes best selling author [clapping hands emoji]," WWE wrote to Becky Lynch.

WWE has confirmed that Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley will be in WrestleMania Saturday, which is Night One. Big Time Becky will be looking to secure her fifth reign under this championship lineage.

The Judgment Day's Mami has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair to begin her first reign on Night One of WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn title shots at WrestleMania XL

The Road to WrestleMania XL will stop this Saturday as WWE overtakes Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Cody Rhodes has a big Night One ahead of him and what may be an even bigger Night Two, but he's still interested in the WrestleMania product as a fan. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he expressed excitement over Sami Zayn vs. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The American Nightmare said Zayn refuses to be uninteresting at this point in his career. He also labeled The Underdog From The Underground as one of the most "outstanding artists." Rhodes then praised The Ring General.

"GUNTHER is the type of wrestler that I want to wrestle, and test myself against, and I am... at all times impressed by his continued growth. You think he's amazing now? He's only getting better," Cody Rhodes said of GUNTHER.

Rhodes continued with his strong endorsement of the Imperium leader. He then revealed an interesting observation on how the WWE Universe treats Becky Lynch when discussing Lynch vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

