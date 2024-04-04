Cody Rhodes reveals which matches he’s most excited about at WrestleMania 40

WWE is just days away from the 40th annual WrestleMania event. Cody Rhodes is set to compete on both nights, and he's made interesting comments about two matches on the card.

The American Nightmare, alongside Seth Rollins, will battle The Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One. The following night, Rhodes will once again try to finish his story by dethroning Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE currently has announced 13 bouts for WrestleMania this weekend, with championship showdowns and gimmick matches making up the stacked lineup.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former AEW EVP was asked if there's one match on Night One or Night Two that he must see as a fan. Rhodes picked Becky Lynch vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He praised The Ring General for his continued growth.

"GUNTHER is the type of wrestler that I want to wrestle, and test myself against, and I am... at all times impressed by his continued growth. You think he's amazing now? He's only getting better. He continues to get in better shape. I know there are people who effort shame, but it's a vanity business... it's part of it. He gets in great shape, and everything in the ring is crisper, and he's just meaner, and badder, just a true bruiser. So, I just have such an appreciation for that," Cody Rhodes said.

Rhodes continued and praised GUNTHER's challenger. He said Sami Zayn just refuses to be uninteresting at this point in his career and labeled him one of the most "outstanding artists" there is. Cody then elaborated on why he's looking forward to The Man vs. The Eradicator.

"Fans might have... forgotten just how unbelievable Becky Lynch and The Man is, because I watched from afar, I watched from the indies and other companies when The Man was happening... the blood, the whole deal, nobody was catching on with fans in an organic way like that. Nobody... no male, no female, it was Becky. I just think she's bringing it with extra, extra fire," Cody Rhodes said.

Zayn vs. GUNTHER and Lynch vs. Ripley are both scheduled for Night One of WrestleMania XL, which is this coming Saturday.

Cody Rhodes keeping his eye on WWE Superstar

Ricochet is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers going today. The WWE Superstar often receives praise from his colleagues, including those from AEW.

In his appearance on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes named Ricochet as the one superstar he's keeping his eye on.

"I also love what Ricochet is has been doing lately. So, I'm following him and keeping my eyes on him," Cody Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare and The Highlight Of The Night teamed up for multi-man matches at NJPW events in 2017 and at WWE events in 2023. Their first singles bout saw Rhodes retain the WCPW Internet Championship in 2017, while their second and last singles match saw Cody retain the NEW Heavyweight Championship that same year.

