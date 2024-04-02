Gunther destroys Sami Zayn and his “coach” ahead of major title match

Gunther just brutally assaulted Sami Zayn and his "coach" ahead of his upcoming title defense.

Sami Zayn's star power has fallen a long way since last year. He has been struggling to get back to winning ways. After multiple attempts to get to WrestleMania 40, he finally won a gauntlet match to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. However, when Chad Gable told him he could not beat the Ring General, it seemed to catch him off guard.

To make matters worse, Zayn lost to Bronson Reed last week planting more seeds of doubt in his mind. Hence, Gable rendered his training and coaching services to Sami to help him beat the Intercontinental Champion. Following his guidance, Zayn was scheduled to face Bronson Reed in a rematch tonight on RAW.

Both were putting on a highly competitive match when Gunther attacked Chad Gable and dragged him out to the entrance ramp. When Sami went to check on his "coach," the Ring General attacked him viciously. Sami still tried to get back up but was knocked down by the Intercontinental Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn will be able to end the historic reign of the Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

