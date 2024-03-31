5 unknown facts Becky Lynch disclosed in her book - Uncivil first meeting with AJ Lee; former star's influence & more

Within a decade of her WWE career, Becky Lynch has done it all - becoming Becky Two Belts, main eventing WrestleMania 35, a grand slam champion, a mother and wife to Seth Rollins.

The Irish Star recently released her book titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, reflecting on her wrestling journey and crucial points in her life. Let's take a look at a few rare and unknown facts The Man revealed to the world in her memoir:

#5. Kevin Owens has been a Becky Lynch supporter since day one

Following her loss to Charlotte Flair at Royal Rumble 2016 for the Divas Championship, Becky Lynch felt low and undeserving.

An image of the then-rising star in tears at the event backstage went viral online. In the same week, at another WWE event, Kevin Owens pulled her aside and in a concerned manner, had asked the reason behind the incident. Lynch reportedly responded that while performing at the Royal Rumble was a huge deal, a part of her felt worthless and that her efforts would seemingly go in vain.

Owens understood her plight and cheered her up, citing that her hard work would pay off someday. Becky Lynch praised the former Universal Champion and said his friendliness made him approachable to talk about or ask for advice.

#4. Becky Lynch was not WWE's first choice for inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion

In 2015, Nikki Bella held the Divas Championship for 301 days, the longest reign ever for the title. She used the Rack Attack as her signature move but it had a lasting impact on her neck which became a prominent issue in the ring. In early 2016, Nikki Bella underwent a neck fusion surgery and made her return in September.

By the time she made a comeback, Becky Lynch had taken over the WWE Universe. They were chanting and rooting for The Man. Meanwhile, the company had plans to dissolve the Divas Championship for good and introduce the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles. A six-way elimination challenge was set for Backlash in 2016, featuring Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya and Bella.

In her book, Lynch highlights how Nikki Bella was WWE's choice to be crowned the inaugural SmackDown Champion and continue her tenure as a babyface. However, the fans' support for their favorite apparently influenced the company's decision.

"As the six of us competitors gathered around the ring before the PPV, each practising our 'I won't be sad if they don't choose me' faces, Fit (Finlay) found us and bestowed the news. It was official; the crowd's chorus of 'Becky' had been too loud to be ignored. They were carrying me to my first title in WWE," noted Lynch.

Becky Lynch went on to win the championship four times in her WWE career and aims to win the title for a fifth time at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Becky Lynch credits Brie Bella for inclusion in mega WrestleMania 32 match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) were instrumental for the revolution of the women's division in 2015. WWE ditched the 'Divas era' and the women talents were seen at par with their male counterparts. They were making history, competing in intense stipulation matches and creating marquee moments, carving their legacy in the industry.

The three women feuded on WWE NXT and received standing ovations for their performances and in-ring capabilities. At the WrestleMania 32 kickoff, Hall of Famer Lita announced the introduction of the new WWE Women's Championship and female talent be referred to as superstars instead of Divas.

Initially, the match was set to feature Charlotte Flair, the then Divas Champion, and Sasha Banks. However, Lynch stated in her book that Brie Bella talked her into adding herself to the 'Mania bout, and to immediately talk to Vince McMahon about it.

The 37-year-old was supposedly hesitant and anxious about the pitch to the former WWE Chairman. She gathered her nerves, and requested her inclusion in the bout, referencing her history with the two women on NXT to which he responded would take into consideration. While Lynch did not win the match at 'Mania, little did she know that a few months later, she would be kicking off her first-ever main roster championship reign.

#2.Rude encounter with AJ Lee

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch never crossed paths in the ring. By the time The Man was competing on NXT, AJ Lee was towards the end of her tenure with the company and retired in 2015.

Lee was one of the few stars that were bred in Florida Championship Wrestling before the NXT revamp took over. It is not uncommon for stars and newbie talents to meet backstage, be it for weekly shows, premium live events or training sessions.

During one such instance, an eager and wide-eyed Becky Lynch noticed AJ Lee backstage. The Man only mentioned the former champion once in her entire book. The 37-year-old was uneasy and wanted to make a long-lasting impression on whoever she met in the early years of her career.

During this instance, Lynch was in the locker room and saw AJ Lee texting on her phone. An enthusiastic Becky had extended an awkward handshake which only received a grunt in response.

#1. Hated the name Lynch

Becky Lynch started her in-ring training in 2002 under Finn Balor's tutelage and took on the Rebecca Knox persona.

Initially in WWE, she approached NXT trainers and requested that she could showcase her wrestling skills if they gave her a chance despite not having wrestled in front of an audience in seven years. Lynch then realized she did not have the right attire or character with a live show debut imminent.

None of the names Lynch submitted to WWE had cut through; instead they sent a list for her to consider. One such name was Madeline, which she felt was 'too evil.'

"There was Madeline, which reminds me of those French cakes, hardly the toughest things in the world. Then there was Becky Lynch. I wasn't sure about the Lynch part. There's a harshness to it that doesn't fall trippingly off the tongue, but I liked keeping part of my real name," stated The Man.

The Man had her first televised NXT match in June 2014 where she defeated Summer Rae (real name Danielle Moinet).

If using quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl

