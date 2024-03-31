Becky Lynch gets candid about her relationship with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch has opened up about her relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

The two stars have shared the ring multiple times over the years as allies and rivals. They had a falling out several years ago after The Queen seemingly went off script during their women's title exchange segment on an episode of SmackDown in 2021.

In the RAW star's new book titled, Becky Lynch The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch wrote that she believed Charlotte deliberately went off script. She then yelled profanities at The Queen backstage in front of Vince McMahon.

Becky Lynch recently spoke to TMZ about her current relationship with Charlotte Flair. She stated:

"She's [Charlotte] been a huge part of my journey in every capacity and such an important part as best friends then as enemies and a fallout. I talk about that from my perspective. Also, the undercurrent of all of it is love, right? Because it's always the people that you love the most that maybe hurt you the most and I know I've hurt her, and it's been reciprocal. I think when you can come back from all of that, that's a special thing," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch says the animosity she had with Charlotte Flair has cooled down

Things have improved between Big Time Becks and the former SmackDown Women's Champion as years have passed. They were even part of the same team during the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year.

Becky Lynch told ET that there's no more animosity between her and Charlotte Flair and that things are good between them.

"I don't know that it'll ever go back to where it was. It will be something different, you know? We're good. We're good now, and I think that's the trials and tribulations of life, you know? You fall out with people, and hopefully, you can get to a point where you can own your mistakes and you can move on from that," she said.

Charlotte Flair is currently sidelined due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Meanwhile, Becky is headed to WrestleMania XL where she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Do you think Becky will dethrone Rhea at WrestleMania? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE