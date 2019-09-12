WWE News: Becky Lynch celebrates an important anniversary in her career

Becky Lynch has come a long way from headbanging her way down the entrance ramp

Becky Lynch's first title win

Becky Lynch made her main roster debut all the way back in 2015 at the beginning of the Women's Revolution, taking center stage alongside Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Stephanie McMahon on the July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw. She spent the better part of her first year on the main roster teaming and feuding with Banks and Charlotte, battling for an opportunity at the Diva's, and later, Women's Championship.

A little over a year after her main roster debut, Lynch was included in a six-pack challenge that would crown the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash 2016. Outlasting Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, and Nikki Bella, the Lass Kicker finally picked up her first piece of gold, earning the title of first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Man reflects on the Lass Kicker

The transition from the Lass Kicker to the Man was a sudden one, with Becky Lynch assaulting her former friend Charlotte after failing to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018. Since then, a more aggressive and cocky attitude gave the WWE Universe more of a character to grab onto, and helped skyrocket her to the main event of WrestleMania where she defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey to become the Raw & SmackDown Women's Champion.

Earlier today, the now Raw Women's Champion reflected on her first title win, claiming that her response to capturing the gold back then was quite apologetic.

In just three short years, Becky Lynch went from a somewhat nervous newcomer thrust into the leading role to someone who doesn't just believe, but absolutely knows she deserves her spot at the top. It's been an incredible journey to follow, and it'll be interesting to see where the Man goes from here.

