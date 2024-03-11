Becky Lynch unexpectedly joins forces with 39-year-old male WWE Superstar at a recent show 

Becky Lynch recently teamed up with a popular male WWE Superstar at a Live Event that is sure to surprise fans. The Man joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on another unexpected pairing of Nia Jax and Grayson Waller at the show.

Lynch is currently amidst a heated feud with Jax ahead of WrestleMania 40, where she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the coveted Women's World Title. The two even competed at last week's episode of RAW, where Nia Jax came on top via DQ.

Owens, on the other hand, along with Randy Orton, has been feuding with Waller and his tag team partner Austin Theory, as well as United States Champion Logan Paul. The two storylines converged at WWE's Road to WrestleMania Live Event in Lafayette, where Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens defeated Nia Jax and Grayson Waller.

Rhea Ripley on her upcoming match against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40

There's little doubt Ripley and Lynch would bring the house down when they go to war at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In an interview a few days back, Rhea Ripley stated that she and Becky Lynch were a perfect pairing to put up a match for the ages that would be remembered by fans for years to come.

"So I feel like going into WrestleMania 40, the whole main thing is the story and the build-up, to build this match so it can be even bigger than what we expect. Yes, I want to have a fantastic match, and I feel like putting Becky and I in there would make such a perfect combination for a fantastic match," said Rhea Ripley.

While Ripley and Lynch's upcoming match is being promoted as a dream match, the duo are no strangers to each other inside the ring. They earlier faced off at NXT's 500th episode on November 20, 2019. The match lasted less than ten minutes and had no clear winner, as it ended in a no-contest due to outside interference.

