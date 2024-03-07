Rhea Ripley makes bold claim ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley has made an interesting claim ahead of her highly anticipated match against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at Show of Shows.

The Judgment Day member successfully defended her title against Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth. She defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39 and held the title for nearly a year. While many fans praised her match with The Queen last year, The Eradicator recently criticized the build-up towards her bout at last year's Show of Shows.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, Ripley disclosed that this year's story will be just as important as the match at WrestleMania 40. The Aussie star claimed that she and Lynch are the perfect combination to deliver a fantastic match.

"So I feel like going into WrestleMania 40, the whole main thing is the story and the build-up, to build this match so it can be even bigger than what we expect. Yes, I want to have a fantastic match, and I feel like putting Becky and I in there would make such a perfect combination for a fantastic match," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T: Fightful]

Lynch is involved in rivalries with both Nia Jax and Liv Morgan on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Eradicator bumped into Lynch backstage this past Monday night on WWE RAW and laughed in her face.

Rhea Ripley claims her stablemate is ready to replace Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Rhea Ripley believes The Judgment Day's Damian Priest is ready to become a main event star in the company. The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1, 2023. He has until July 1, 2024, to cash in his MITB contract for a title match.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Rhea Ripley praised her stablemate and claimed he was ready to take Roman Reigns' spot. She added that the sky is the limit for Damian Priest moving forward.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it," said Rhea Ripley. [From 05:39 – 06:03]

Rhea Ripley has been dominant during her time as Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if Becky Lynch can pull off the upset and capture the title at WrestleMania 40.

