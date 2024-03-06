"It was lacking in some places" - Major WWE star criticizes popular storyline with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest homegrown talents from WWE NXT. However, a major star recently criticized a popular storyline involving The Queen and mentioned the lack of story in their feud.

Last year, Rhea Ripley had one of the best years of her career in WWE when she won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She went on to challenge and dethrone Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Mami talked about the importance of a build and storyline leading into the match. During the conversation, she admitted the lack of build and criticized the storyline between her and The Queen heading into WrestleMania 39.

"Yeah, of course. The whole build towards the match is the story beforehand. With no story, I feel like, yes, you can still have a great match. I mean going off of myself and Charlotte [Flair] at WrestleMania [39]. The match itself was absolutely phenomenal. The story building up? It was lacking in some places." [From 11:25 to 11:53]

She explained how the ongoing storyline between Mami and The Man is the main thing heading into WrestleMania XL.

WWE had plans for Charlotte Flair to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship, says Shotzi

Last year, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE and turned face on Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen spent months feuding with IYO SKY and Damage CTRL on the blue brand. However, the number's game caught up with the second-generation star on multiple occasions.

Later, she teamed up with Shotzi for a while before she got injured while competing on the blue brand against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi revealed that she and Charlotte stars had plans to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship before The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi. [From 21:25 to 22:08]

Unfortunately, Shotzi also got injured during an episode of NXT before Elimination Chamber 2024.

